4 targeted in string of robberies on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Chicago police are searching for the men who robbed four people back-to-back in Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Monday night.

In all four incidents, which took place within 30 minutes, the victims were walking outside when they were confronted by strangers demanding items.

In at least three cases, police said a gun was involved.

The first robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. near Broadway and Roscoe Street. Police said a 47-year-old woman was walking when two men approached, took her belongings, and took off on foot.

Just 15 minutes later, near Diversey Parkway and Pine Grove Avenue, a 23-year-old woman was robbed. Police say she was approached by two men, one with a gun, who took her belongings and left in a white SUV.

The third robbery took place just six minutes later near Roscoe and Halsted streets. Two men robbed a 21-year-old woman and took off in a vehicle.

The final incident was at just after midnight in Lincoln Park at Belden and Sheffield avenues. A 20-year-old man says police pulled up in a white SUV. Two men got out with guns, took his belongings, and took off.

No injuries were reported.

“It’s scary, it’s definitely scary,” Lakeview resident Johanna Dillon said. “It’s a neighborhood that’s very community-oriented, and it’s unsettling to think it’s happening right here where I live, where I have always felt safe.”

Chicago police have not confirmed if the robberies are connected.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

