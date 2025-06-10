‘Chaotic’: Food truck worker witnesses quadruple shooting downtown Milwaukee

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured four people near a food truck in downtown Milwaukee. It happened early Sunday morning, as crowds filled the streets after bars closed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of MLK and McKinley, close to Deer District and the Water Street Entertainment District, as patrons waited for food outside the Mr. Taco truck. Manuel Trujillo, a food truck employee, was working the counter when several shots rang out.

“We had shootings out here before, but since I’ve been in this truck, never that close,” Trujillo said. “It definitely was chaotic. The young lady that got hit, you know, her friends was with her, and they all started going chaotic. The guy in the back, he was just laying. There was somebody was next to him, but he wasn’t moving or saying anything.”

Trujillo said the gunfire was sudden and rapid.

“Normally when something happens like that, there’s an argument, you know, before. But this time it wasn’t. It was just shots,” said Trujillo. “You could tell it was some kind of a semiautomatic.”

The shooting injured three 22-year-olds and a 21-year-old.

“Next thing you know, I seen one of the customers on the ground. I’ll go to look in the cameras, and I see a guy lying in the back by the truck,” Trujillo said.

The Mr. Taco truck was parked at a different intersection on Monday, with Trujillo back at work.

“It kind of messes with your head, like, you know, because a bullet could have went through and easily hit one of us,” Trujillo said. “I thought about this weekend, actually changing jobs because, you know, that hit close. And like I said, bullets don’t have names. They could have easily went through the truck.”

Milwaukee police said the shooting resulted from a robbery.

Trujillo said the food truck was not the target of the robbery.

