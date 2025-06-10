Madison school shooter’s father faces felony charges, appears in court

By Mariana La Roche, Oliver Ehrhardt

MADISON, Wis. (WISN) — Next month, investigators could testify in a preliminary hearing against the father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter.

Jeffrey Rupnow, father of Natalie Rupnow, 15, made his first in-person court appearance Monday. The hearing was brief, but put in place a July 24 preliminary hearing where, typically, prosecutors call investigators to the witness stand to reveal some of the evidence in the case in an effort to convince a judge the case should move to trial.

Rupnow is facing three felony charges including two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person younger than 18.

A criminal complaint said Rupnow purchased two guns for his daughter. Court records said investigators found both guns at the shooting scene; a Glock they said Rupnow used to carry out the violence, and another inside a bag she was carrying. The records indicated Jeffrey Rupnow purchased that gun exactly one year before the mass shooting.

Court records show the gun purchased came years after police notified Rupnow in 2022 his daughter was engaging in high risk behavior online. The records said the teen would discuss her fascination with guns and school shootings and shooters with others online.

Natalie Rupnow died by suicide in the shooting.

A fellow student, Rubi Vergara and teacher Erin West also died that December day.

West is among 9 educators whose names are slated to be added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in Kansas. Of the 9 educators, West is the second youngest at the age of 36.

