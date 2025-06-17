South Carolina man behind bars for killing his pregnant fiancée

By Zach Rainey

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville man is headed to prison for killing his fiancée, who was pregnant with his child.

On Monday, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced the conviction of 25-year-old Camrin Jay Smith, who was charged with two counts of murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of an illegal sawed-off rifle.

Just two days after Thanksgiving in 2023, officers responded to a home along Hwy 14 in Laurens following a report of an accidental gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Grace Ables lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Officials said Ables was about seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Initially, Smith claimed the gun went off accidentally. It was later determined that Smith intentionally pulled the trigger and waited to call 911 until after he called his father. Both Ables and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's difficult for most fathers to wrap their heads around hurting their child or the child's mother," Solicitor Stumbo said. "Clearly, Camrin Smith did not have what it took to be a dedicated father and, instead, killed his fiancée and their unborn child."

A Laurens County jury returned guilty verdicts on each of the charges on June 13 following a weeklong trial.

Circuit Judge R. Kirk Griffin then sentenced Smith to 45 years in prison. By law, sentences for murder in South Carolina must be served day-for-day, meaning Smith will not be eligible for parole. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

Following the sentencing, Solicitor Stumbo stated, “I am pleased that today, on the day Grace should be turning 26, we can announce a lengthy prison sentence for Camrin Smith and allow Grace’s family to begin to gain some closure from this horrific, life-altering event.”

