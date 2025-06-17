Stealing hearts: Louisville player to get married during College World Series

By Hannah McIlree

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — “I never thought in a million years that we’d be here, but it’s been really fun, and we have a lot of people supporting us and doing everything they can to help us,” said Katelyn Farmer; she’s in Omaha supporting her fiancée Tanner Shiver, who plays for Louisville.

Farmer said they actually met while he was playing football at a different college, Farmer played soccer there as well.

“We were both athletes, and that’s kind of what I was saying earlier. There’s nothing more that I want than for them to win because I get it—I get the competition. I grew up a Louisville fan, so like this is awesome for me and my family,” Farmer said.

Shiver entered the transfer portal and took on a different sport. The pair told KMTV they are very competitive, and now they are bringing that competitive nature has led them to Omaha the week of their wedding.

“We want our honeymoon to be in Omaha,” Farmer said.

If Louisville makes it to the championship series, Tanner will have to fly out of Omaha on Thursday night or Friday morning, the day of their wedding, then fly back to Omaha for the championship series the next day.

“Find a plane. Still got some logistics going on with that to try and get a plane and get back to Louisville, Kentucky, to marry Katelyn,” Shiver said.

Right now, they’re taking it day by day.

“Worst-case scenario, he has to miss the rehearsal dinner, which is fine. I’ll have somebody step in for him. I mean, World Series rehearsal dinner—what’s more important?” Farmer said.

Both Katelyn and Tanner emphasize the uniqueness of their situation; they see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that adds to their story.

“I’m not too worried about the rest of the stuff, I know it take care of itself even if we gotta figure out another honeymoon somehow some way we’ll we’ll figure it out and and yeah just trying to keep the main thing the main thing as coach Max says which is making her happy and getting to marry her,” Shiver said.

Shiver told KMTV he planned the pair’s honeymoon; however, if his team competes in the champion series, their honeymoon destination will be right here in Omaha.

Though the travel plans seem a little chaotic, Katelyn and Tanner said they’re not worried and are hoping to make the trips back and forth.

