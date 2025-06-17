Woman charged with shooting at truck driver repossessing her car

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit woman accused of shooting at a tow truck driver who was repossessing her vehicle is facing a pair of felony charges.

Shaquanda Danielle Tankersley, 38, is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in connection with the June 12 shooting on the city’s east side.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers were on a routine patrol in the 10800 block of Nottingham Road near Grayson Street when they allegedly saw Tankersley with a handgun firing shots at a 41-year-old truck driver from Highland Park. Wayne County prosecutors say the truck driver had repossessed Tankersley’s car from her home in the 10500 block of Somerset Avenue.

Officers returned fire, striking Tankersley in the upper torso. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released. No officers or the truck driver were injured in the shooting.

Tankersley was arraigned Monday and given a $50,000 bond. She is back in court Wednesday for a redetermination hearing.

She has a probable cause conference on June 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 1.

