Kelly Clarkson responds to allegations of workplace ‘toxicity’ on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has addressed allegations of workplace toxicity at her talk show, writing in a text slide on her verified Instagram account on Friday that she intends to “ensure” that any issues are “eradicated.”

The musician and host of hit NBC daytime talker “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was responding to a Rolling Stone report in which 11 current and former employees alleged conditions at the show led to them feeling bullied, overworked or underpaid.

“To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable,” Clarkson wrote in part in her post, adding that she is “committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment.”

As part of her response to the reported allegations, Clarkson promised “leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself,” allowing that “there is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves” to “ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

The current and former employees interviewed for the Rolling Stone article said none of the negativity came from Clarkson herself, but rather from top producers.

In a statement shared to CNN, “Kelly Clarkson Show” producing network NBC Universal said it is “committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue.”

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate,” the statement continued. “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

CNN has reached out to Clarkson’s representatives for comment.

