Pedro Pascal drops by ‘SNL’ to help Bad Bunny nail his monologue

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Showing up for your friends – this is the way, according to Pedro Pascal.

In a surprise cameo on the new episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Pascal did just that for his “friend” Bad Bunny, who asked for advice on how to nail his monologue in his hosting debut on the long-running sketch show.

The “Last of Us” actor told Bad Bunny, who introduced himself as “Benito” (his full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), in the bit that he can win the audience over by sharing an “embarrassing” photo of himself.

Taking Pascal’s advice – sort of – Bad Bunny showed a steamy photo of himself striking a pose while wearing nothing but a towel.

“There’s clearly nothing about you to make fun of,” Pascal joked after seeing the sexy photo.

Pascal later appeared in a sketch featuring cast members Marcello Hernández and newcomer Chloe Troast. In it, Pascal played Hernández’s mom, who was slow to warm to his new girlfriend (Troast).

Pascal hosted “SNL” in February alongside musical guest Coldplay.

Bad Bunny pulled double duty on Saturday’s episode, serving as the host and musical guest. In the star-studded episode, legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made surprise appearances, as did Lady Gaga.

“SNL” returns next week with comedian Nate Bargatze as host and the Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

