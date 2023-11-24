Paris Hilton announces she’s welcomed a new baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Paris Hilton’s family has grown a little bigger.

On Instagram and TikTok, the star posted about welcoming her second child, a daughter named London. Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are also parents of an infant son, Phoenix.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” the caption reads on her Instagram photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” inscribed on the shirt.

Hilton also shared a video in which she’s holding her son and saying, “I’m a big brother” as her husband cheers them on.

“Celebrating Phoenix the ‘Big Brother’ on #Thanksgiving,” the caption reads on the video.

In another TikTok video, Hilton can be heard asking her niece and nephew if they are excited for their new cousin and answering in the affirmative when her nephew asks if she has two babies.

The couple announced the birth of their son in January. Hilton married the venture capitalist in November 2021. The lavishness of their celebrations were documented in the Peacock docuseries, “Paris in Love.”

Earlier this year, Hilton explained to Glamour UK why she and Reum opted to use a surrogate to have their son.

“When I was in ‘The Simple Life,’ I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” she told the publication. “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

