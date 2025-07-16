‘American Idol’ producers mourn music supervisor killed in apparent double homicide

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Producers of the singing competition show “American Idol” are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Robin Kaye, who served as one of the show’s music supervisors for over a decade, and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” a representative for “American Idol” told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

The statement continued: “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to Tony Im, a public information officer for the LAPD, police responded to the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino around 2:33pm on Monday after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Once on the scene, officers discovered one male and one female victim who appeared to have “suffered from possible gunshot wounds” and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release later on Tuesday they arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, a resident of Encino, in connection with the couple’s deaths.

According to the news release, Boodarian was allegedly burglarizing their home while the couple was away July 10.

“The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” police said.

Boodarian has not yet been assigned a public defender.

Tim Pingel, a neighbor, told CNN affiliate KABC that he saw police respond to a call in the area last week about a possible armed burglary suspect. Police told the outlet they did not see signs of a break in on the ground or from the air and did not enter the residence.

Another neighbor, Amee Faggen, told KABC that while she didn’t “see or hear anything,” her tenant did.

“My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence. And I have no idea if that was related or not,” Faggen said. “They came and left, the helicopters and police came. And I heard from my other neighbor that yesterday, the police came to do a wellness check, and the family said they hadn’t heard from them in four days.”

The couple was discovered after a friend called for a welfare check and let police in through a gate, according to KABC.

Security footage showed the suspect was allegedly inside the home for approximately 30 minutes, police said.

Kaye was a veteran music supervisor, having over 40 credits dating back to the late 1990s.

One of her first projects as a music consultant, according to her IMDb page, came in 1998 when she worked on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” She went on to work as a music supervisor on many TV programs including “Nashville Star” in 2008, “The Singing Bee” between 2007 and 2011 and “Hollywood Game Night” between 2014 and 2016.

Kaye most notably spent over a decade working as a music supervisor for “American Idol” between 2009 and 2023.

