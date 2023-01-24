Kim Kardashian’s Skims taps ‘White Lotus’ breakout stars for new campaign

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Scheming “White Lotus” besties Mia and Lucia have moved onto their next gig: a Skims fashion campaign.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and apparel brand has tapped Italian actors and real-life friends Simona Tabasco and Bea Grannò to model limited-edition bras and underwear from its forthcoming Valentine’s Day Shop.

Kardashian shared the news on January 23, posting to Instagram: “I watched ‘The White Lotus’ and had to have my girls!'”

The campaign’s photographs, shot by the artist Donna Trope, show the Naples-based actors in a series of pink and black lingerie sets. In an accompanying video, Tabasco eyes the camera and whispers in Grannò’s ear, both of them laughing.

The shoot marks the first global campaign for the dynamic duo, who played supporting roles as endlessly charming and sly escorts in the second season of the HBO anthology show. Their characters become thorns in the sides of the titular White Lotus resort’s guests as they look for people to seduce (and swindle) at the picturesque fictional outpost in Sicily.

“To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding,” Tabasco said in a Skims press statement.

Since the season concluded in December, the cast has been stepping out in style at major fashion shows. Actors Theo James, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Sabrina Impacciatore and Tabasco were all photographed at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan earlier this month, with Tabasco and Impacciatore (who played hotel manager Valentina) making waves for their appearances at JW Anderson’s presentation. Tabasco wore a sparkling backless gray dress from the brand, while Impacciatore opted for a fiery sunset-printed catsuit.

Following the release of the Skims campaign, Tabasco and Grannò’s casting was swiftly applauded online. “Nabbing The White Lotus S2 breakout stars for a @skims campaign? She’s a marketing genius,” writer Sam Stryker tweeted of Kardashian. Social media consultant Rachel Karten shared similar thoughts on Twitter, writing of Skims: “They’ve got a budget and they know what to do with it!”

Last spring, an earlier Skims campaign went viral when it reunited four former Victoria’s Secret supermodels — Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel — for a photo shoot.

Image: Tabasco and Grannò in Skims.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.