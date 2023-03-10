Resort near Lake Tahoe changes its name from a term offensive to Native Americans

By Forrest Brown, CNN

A popular California resort near Lake Tahoe has changed its long-standing name and logo from one that’s offensive to many Native Americans to the Everline Resort & Spa, the resort announced in a news release this week.

Before the change, it was known as the Resort at Squaw Creek. Located in Olympic Valley, it is less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe.

“Our resort is dedicated to fostering spaces where everyone feels welcome,” Manfred Steuerwald, general manager of Everline Resort & Spa, said in the news release.

“This name change was a top priority for the resort and community and a decision that has been made in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe, who have lived in this area for thousands of years.

“Our new name is rooted in … respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors,” Steuerwald said.

CNN Travel reached out to the Washoe Tribe for comment Friday afternoon.

What’s behind the new name

The resort said the name “Everline” is meant to evoke “the resort’s evergreen mountain escape . … The name further reflects the resort’s on-site experience that caters to every Lake Tahoe state of mind.”

“We have spent time with Washoe Tribe representatives to thoughtfully reimagine the resort’s name,” Steuerwald said in the release.

The resort said it’s still in the process of replacing all its old signage and other vestiges of the previous name. Its automated telephone answering service, for instance, still answered as “Resort at Squaw Creek” on Friday afternoon.

“Guests can expect to see many visual changes as we finalize the rebranding with an updated website and social media pages, replaced signage, logos, and collateral throughout the property.”

The resort said it’s “a year-round destination” with with golfing, spa services and access to Palisades Tahoe ski resort. In fact, Palisades Tahoe is a recently new name itself, also removing “Squaw” from its name in 2021.

The tribe commended that 2021 name change in a news release at the time.

“Over time, the word ‘squaw’ came to be used as a derogatory and racist term against Native American women. Native American communities across the country have been working for years to have this term removed from place names in their ancestral lands,” the release said. “The Washoe Tribal Council recognizes the significance of the name change.”

Part of a name-change movement

The change at Everline comes at a time when many resorts, agencies and other entities are examining their historical names and making changes that reflect more sensitive and current thinking on history and language.

The US Department of the Interior recently replaced a derogatory term for Indigenous women used for centuries in five areas across the country.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, said in January.

In November, a location in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park ditched its old name of Indian Garden, a popular stop along the park’s Bright Angel Trail, to Havasupai Gardens, again reflecting the name of a tribe that had been on the land for many generations.

And it’s not just terms offensive to particularly groups of people undergoing changes.

For instance, a popular Vermont ski resort originally known as Suicide Six changed its name to Saskandena Six last year.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar, Lilit Marcus and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story from previous reporting.