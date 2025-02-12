United Regional Jet slides off taxiway at an icy St. Louis Lambert Airport

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

(CNN) — A plane carrying 27 passengers, including crew, slid off the taxiway before coming to a stop at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) late Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the airport.

The United Regional Jet operated by GoJet Airlines, which departed from Washington Dulles International Airport, went into a section of grass just before 11 a.m. after landing at the airport on Runway 11-29, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were placed on airport buses and immediately transported to the airport terminal, the release said.

While there are no official reports as of Wednesday evening, “weather conditions, specifically icy taxiways, were the probable cause,” GoJet Airlines spokesperson Elizabeth Dray said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

All scheduled flights have been removed from the aircraft and reassigned to another one, the release stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.