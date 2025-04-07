5 people injured as business jet crashes into water at end of runway

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small jet went off the runway in North Bend, Oregon, and into the water, sending five people to the hospital.

The HA-420, a business jet built by Honda, was flying from St. George, Utah to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport,when it skidded off the runway around 6 a.m. local time Monday morning.

The plane came to rest in the water about 100 feet past the end of the runway.

All five people onboard, including the pilot, had minor injuries , and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, the airport said in a statement.

The plane was cleared for approach using radio signals to guide its landing, but the pilot never told controllers they were on the ground, according to air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net.

This airport did not have a staffed control tower at that hour, so controllers located elsewhere called the airport to see if it had landed.

“Just want to make sure they are on the ground,” the air traffic control center radioed.

“That aircraft did not arrive at North Bend yet. I did hear them on the radio earlier … but I don’t see them on the ramp at all,” a worker at the airport replied.

The airport reopened around 10:30 a.m. after the plane was removed from the water by a salvage company, the airport said.

