A crowd shows up to Juneteenth celebration at Frances Steven Park in Palm Springs

News

The Juneteenth holiday is recognized in California and most states across the country on June 19.

The day commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining African American slaves in the United States, which came two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Local teenage activists have planned a pair of barbecues to celebrate the holiday in Palm Springs.

One of the events happened on Friday at Desert Highland Unity Center. And other is today at Frances Stevens Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is organized by the group "Young Justice Advocates," its the same group that also planned the “Enough is Enough” rally at Ruth Hardy Park on June 6th.

“I believe that the freeing of the slaves was a monumental event in this country and injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere which is why it should be celebrated,” said Hina Malik, organizer.