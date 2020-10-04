Body of missing hiker found near trail in La Quinta

News

A missing hiker was found dead Sunday afternoon near a hiking trail in La Quinta.

The Sheriff's Department received a call about the hiker around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

They say the hiker left home Thursday.

The body of the hiker was found in an area off the designated hiking trail.

The name of the hiker has not been released.

Helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were used in the search.

News Channel 3 will pass along more details as information comes available.