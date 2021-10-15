Escaped Zebra found dead in Maryland

By Web Staff

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — One of the three escaped zebras in Prince George’s County was found dead this week, officials said Thursday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the zebra was found dead in a snare trap sometime this week. They are now assisting Prince George’s Animal Control.

Officials want to remind Marylanders that it is illegal to set or maintain a snare trap within 150 yards of a permanent human residence with the following exceptions:

-Traps can be used on state, federal or private wetlands. -Traps can be used on lands that qualify for agricultural assessment, timberlands and lands used for reforestation. -Body-gripping traps with a diameter of fewer than six inches can be used when completely submerged in water.

It is illegal to use, sell, possess, set, place or maintain a snare trap in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

