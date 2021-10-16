Man killed in New Orleans days after dream comes true

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A funeral is set today for a Shreveport man, who was killed in New Orleans, just days realizing his dream.

Richard ‘Snapper’ Washington had just opened his restaurant in the French Quarter, last Friday..

He was found shot to death behind his apartment Sunday night.

Washington opened his first Wing Taxi in Shreveport about 20 years ago.

Patrick Stewart, a longtime friend, says he was excited to break into the New Orleans food scene.

Washington’s funeral will be held today at 11:30 a.m., at the Stoner Hill Baptist Church, in Shreveport.

