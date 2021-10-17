Mobile Consulate of Mexico visits North Carolina to offer assistance with documents, vaccine

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — The mobile Consulate of Mexico visited the mountains this weekend.

The event, provided in partnership with Vecinos, was held at the Macon County Public Library in Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Organizers were standing by all weekend to help those in need of passports, dual citizenship services and certified copies of birth certificates.

The event also gave people the chance to get their shot at prevention.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.