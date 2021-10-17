St. Louis volunteers help girl with special needs celebrate Halloween

By MATT WOODS

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Twelve-year-old Faith will get to celebrate Halloween this year in her Frozen-themed costume thanks to volunteers.

Faith is blind and has other medical challenges. Her costume fits over her wheelchair so she can wear it.

Faith’s costume was made possible by Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes, which makes Halloween costumes for free for kids that use walkers and wheelchairs.

