5 students consume weed edible, sent to hospital

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KMBC) — Five Raytown middle school students have been sent to hospital after consuming a weed edible. The Director of Communications and Community Relations Danielle Nixon was able to confirm the incident that occurred this afternoon.

This afternoon, the district says nurses were called to Raytown Middle to assess ten students, after they reported feeling ill to school staff. It was concluded that the students likely ingested some type of cannabis-based food product.

The district then decided to call for an emergency medical response unit. Kansas City EMS triaged the ten students at school, and five were transported to the hospital.

The district says they will follow provisions of Board of Education policy in responding to the incident. They say they have begun an investigation to determine if any student discipline will occur.

All students are being monitored and are doing okay.

“The Raytown C-2 School District prides itself on being a safe place of learning; drugs, tobacco, and alcohol are not allowed on our campuses. We maintain school safety through the use of school surveillance systems, additional school radios, and surveillance equipment on all school buses,” said Nixon.

The district says it offers a student assistance program that focuses on prevention, early intervention, referral, and supporting those in need.

