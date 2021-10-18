Cops: Teen suspects using deception to steal vehicles

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is warning the public about a deception technique being used to steal cars in southeast Portland in the last week.

Police said there have been at least four cars stolen. The victims all describe between two to four male teenagers running up to their car yelling, sometimes banging on the vehicle. They frantically yell that something is wrong with the vehicle or something is hanging out of the back of the vehicle. When the victims get out to check, the suspects jump in the car and drive it away.

On Tuesday, a Ford Fusion was stolen from a 29-year-old woman at Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. The car was recovered unoccupied on Wednesday in the 5700 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue.

Also on Tuesday, a Subaru Outback was stolen from a 47-year-old woman at Southeast Tibbetts Street and Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. It was recovered on Friday parked near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 119th Avenue.

On Thursday, a Subaru Outback was stolen from a 75-year-old woman at Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Franklin Street. Twenty minutes later, a Kia Sorento was stolen from a 36-year-old woman at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Lambert Street.

None of the victims were injured or threatened. Police recommend if drivers are approached in this manner to not open their doors and drive away if it is safe.

PPB is looking to see if any other cases fit this pattern. If anyone has information about these incidents, they are asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

