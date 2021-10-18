Parent reacts after pregnant mother of 4 killed on Texas highway

By Caroline Vandergriff

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Three people, including a pregnant woman and her baby, were killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on State Highway 360.

Adan Hermosillo Garcia, 31, is now facing three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and three counts of Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Accident Involving Death for his role in the wreck.

The victims were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 28-year-old Justin Dike, 28-year-old Alexius Mills, and her newborn baby boy.

“I haven’t processed it,” said Pamela Parker, who says her daughter Alexius Mills had the biggest heart. “I just think it’s a bad dream. I’m hoping it’s a bad d ream.”

Mills was a mom of four, getting ready to welcome a fifth. Her family says she was about seven months along with a baby boy she planned to name Dexter.

“She’s a really trust trustworthy person,” said her 12-year-old daughter, Angelina Mills. “And I’m going miss her.”

Mills’ family says Dike, the baby’s father, had a flat tire on Saturday along Highway 360, and that she went to go help him.

According to police, while their two cars were stopped on the service road, an SUV rear-ended the second car, causing a chain reaction crash.

Dike was trapped under the SUV and pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say Mills was taken to the hospital, where doctors delivered her baby, but both ultimately died from their injuries.

Parker says it’s not surprising the last thing Mills did was help someone else. “She loved everybody, would do anything in the world for you,” she said.

Police say the driver of the SUV that caused the crash, 31-year-old Adan Hermosillo Garcia, initially ran away from the scene but was quickly found by Mansfield police officers.

Arlington police then went through a series of roadside sobriety tests before taking him into custody. Garcia is now at the Tarrant County Jail.

“I don’t think any family should have to go through something like this,” Parker said. “So if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Please.”

