School issues alert after multiple reports of drinks being drugged

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina school is issuing an alert to students after multiple reports of drinks believed to be drugged being given to students.

According to an alert, Wake Forest University Police have received three reports so far this semester alleging that a student was given a drink that had been drugged. The most recent incident was reported over the weekend.

University officials say the Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the latest incident.

Students are being reminded that putting a drug in another person’s drink is illegal and dangerous. In addition to it being a crime, inducing incapacitation violates the University’s Student Code of Conduct.

University officials are asking students to follow the following recommendations where alcohol is served:

Know what you’re drinking. Don’t leave a drink unattended. Don’t accept drinks from people you don’t know or trust. Be aware of sudden changes in how your body feels. Signs a drink may have been drugged include feeling woozy, drowsy, having trouble making decisions, difficulty in moving or controlling your muscles, and/or experiencing mental confusion.

Seek medical attention immediately. Many of these drugs leave the body quickly, within 12 to 72 hours.

Additionally, school officials are asking anyone who witnesses someone in trouble or someone who might be inducing incapacitation, step in and help.

