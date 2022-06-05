Teen arrested after threatening to shoot school kids

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Menifee after he allegedly threatened a school shooting on social media and was later found to be in possession of an unregistered firearm, police said today.

Investigators said the threats were sent via social media and mentioned shooting up a "school'" and "kids."

Although the threats did not mention a specific school, the messages were ostensibly so concerning that others who saw them contacted police.

Authorities said the teen is a senior at Heritage High School in Menifee.

He was arrested Saturday after detectives served a search warrant at his home and allegedly found a "ghost gun'" and a pair of brass knuckles in his possession.

It's unclear how the boy obtained the gun, which police said appeared to have been built from a kit. Guns built from such kits are sometimes called 80% guns because they are not fully assembled and are therefore able to bypass certain legal restrictions.

Such weapons are available online and allow anyone to finish the assembly of a gun containing no serial number, and allows the buyer to get around a background check.

The high school student, who was not publicly identified, was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of several charges, including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered firearm.

