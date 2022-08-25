Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy and underscoring the choice facing voters in the midterm elections, comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism.” He is holding a kickoff rally Thursday evening to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections. The event is set for the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland. It’s meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

