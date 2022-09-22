Former Chinese deputy police minister sentenced for graft

BEIJING (AP) — A former deputy police minister who was accused of leading a crime gang of government officials has received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offenses. Sun Lijun’s conviction adds to a string of senior officials who have been punished. Some see the marathon anti-graft crackdown launched after President Xi Jinping took power in late 2012 as politically motivated. The latest penalties come ahead of a meeting of the ruling Communist Party next month at which Xi is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader.

