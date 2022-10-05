Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports

PRAGUE (AP) — Qatar’s emir is paying his first visit to the Czech Republic, for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas. He was formally greeted by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle Wednesday. Among other issues, talks are expected to focus on deliveries of liquified natural gas from Qatar, the world’s biggest LNG exporter. The Czech Republic, like other European nations, is seeking alternative sources for fossil fuels to replace its former dependence on Russian gas following the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. During his three-day visit, the emir is also expected to meet some of the leaders from more than 40 countries who are attending a summit in Prague on Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.