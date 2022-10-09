Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say one person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd following an altercation outside a bar. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the 29-year-old driver faces charges including first degree murder and multiple counts of assault following the attack at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver. A passenger who owned the pickup also is facing charges. Bouncers at the Rock Rest Lodge broke up a fight between the suspects and some of the victims just prior to the attack. Four people went to the hospital and three sustained minor injuries.

