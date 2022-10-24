Cooler conditions for the start of the week

A front of low pressure brought in a gusty storm system this weekend. While conditions are still mildly breezy, winds have since calmed down in our area and left behind cooler temperatures.

It is finally feeling like fall! Temperatures will hover near or below the seasonal average as our highs remain in the 70s and 80s this week. Overnight lows will feel cooler than normal as they stay in the 50s and 60s.

Onshore winds will circle back Tuesday and bring in slightly breezier conditions that will last into Wednesday.