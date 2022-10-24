Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration

BANGKOK (AP) — Ethnic Kachin rebels say air strikes by Myanmar’s military have killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the minority group’s main political organization. The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold a special meeting in Indonesia to discuss widening violence in Myanmar. The number of casualties at Sunday night’s celebration by the Kachin Independence Organization appears to be the most in a single air attack since the military seized power in February last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.