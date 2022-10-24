Uganda reports worrisome increase in Ebola cases in capital
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan officials have reported 11 cases of Ebola in the capital, Kampala, since Friday, a worrisome increase in infections just over a month after an outbreak was declared in a remote part of the East African country. Nine more people in the Kampala metropolitan area tested positive for Ebola on Sunday, in addition to two others on Friday, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Monday. A top World Health Organization official in Africa said last week that Uganda’s Ebola outbreak was “rapidly evolving,” describing a challenging situation for health workers. Ugandan health authorities have confirmed 75 cases of Ebola since Sept. 20, including 28 deaths.