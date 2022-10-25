Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street expected. Volume rose 4% globally, but it saw a further 12% gain because of higher prices and the mix of products sold.Shares rose 3% before the opening bell.