Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge. The plot was allegedly hatched by people linked to the so-called Reich Citizens movement, which rejects Germany’s post-war constitution and the legitimacy of the government. Georg Meier, the top security official in Thuringia state, told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday that he expects a second wave of people being detained as authorities review evidence. Those held include a former Alternative for Germany lawmaker and 71-year-old Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, who prosecutors consider one of the two ringleaders of the plot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.