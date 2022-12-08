Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
By JOHN HANNA, HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, and JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company did not say in a statement how much oil was released into the creek or what caused the spill. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected.