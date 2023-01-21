France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
By SYLVIE CORBET and EMILY SCHULTHEIS
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany committed to continue to show “unwavering support” to Ukraine and to strengthen the European Union as they sought to overcome differences over defense, energy and other economic issues. Both countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary since their post-World War II friendship treaty. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings. In a joint declaration, Paris and Berlin said they “will continue to show unwavering support to Ukraine in all areas possible” and will “stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” They also pledged to “work together for a European Union that is more resilient, more sustainable and more capable to act independently.”