Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s presidential office has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Warsaw this week. The visit is scheduled for Wednesday and will begin with an official meeting between Zelenskyy and his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda. It will be followed by a meeting with the public, according to an announcement on the presidential website in Warsaw. An aide to Duda told a radio broadcaster Monday that Zelenskyy will meet with Ukrainians and Poles at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, and that Zelenskyy says he wants to thank Poles for helping Ukrainians.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.