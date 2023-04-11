Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:42 AM
Published 5:21 PM

Coroner ID’s man who died during hike in Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs

Samantha Lomibao

The Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was recovered from Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs on Tuesday. According to the report, the victim has been identified as 66-year-old John Forsyth, from the city of Beaumont.

Emergency crews, made up of Palm Springs Fire, Palm Springs Police and Tribal officials, were called out to the Tahquitz Canyon area of Palm Springs around 3:00 Tuesday after a person in the area reported a hiker in trouble.

According to Kate Anderson, Tribal Spokesperson for the Agua Caliente Band Cahuilla Indians, a man in his 60's reportedly fell into the water at the beginning of the trail and drowned. The Coroner report listed the cause of death as unknown at this time.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.


Article Topic Follows: News

Rich Tarpening

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content