Coroner ID’s man who died during hike in Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs

The Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was recovered from Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs on Tuesday. According to the report, the victim has been identified as 66-year-old John Forsyth, from the city of Beaumont.

Emergency crews, made up of Palm Springs Fire, Palm Springs Police and Tribal officials, were called out to the Tahquitz Canyon area of Palm Springs around 3:00 Tuesday after a person in the area reported a hiker in trouble.

According to Kate Anderson, Tribal Spokesperson for the Agua Caliente Band Cahuilla Indians, a man in his 60's reportedly fell into the water at the beginning of the trail and drowned. The Coroner report listed the cause of death as unknown at this time.



