today at 10:19 AM
Published 9:52 AM

3 dead, 7 injured in crash on eastbound I-10 in Whitewater

Cal Fire responded to a major traffic collision in Whitewater Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

There were ten patients in total, and three were declared deceased on-scene during the mass casualty.

Riverside County Fire Department says two patients were flown to a trauma center with major injuries, and three patients were transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Two vehicles collided while traveling Eastbound on I-10 near Haugen-Lehmann Way.

Interstate 10 is experiencing heavy traffic and Cal Fire says three lanes will be closed for a minimum of two hours. You can find the latest traffic updates here.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
