71-year-old found dead in Date Palm Country Club pond, no signs of foul play

The body of a 71-year-old man was found floating in the pond of the golf course at the Date Palm Country Club on Monday.

The Cathedral City Fire Department extracted the man from the water and confirmed he had died

Cathedral City police detectives, along with the coroner's office, were able to determine that there were no signs of foul play or indications the man had been assaulted.

The man was identified as a Cathedral City resident. His full identity was not revealed as next of kin needs to be notified beforehand.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, you are asked to contact Investigations Commander Rick Sanchez at (760) 202-2488 or RSanchez@cathedralcity.gov. You can also use cathedralcitypolice.com, or tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you wish to report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.