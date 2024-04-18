A man who served 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit gets an apology from UK review body

LONDON (AP) — A British man who spent 17 years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit has received an “unreserved apology” from the U.K.’s review body that twice rejected his attempts to have his case referred to the Court of Appeal. The 58-year-old Andrew Malkinson had his conviction quashed last July by the appeals court after recently obtained DNA evidence linked another suspect to the crime. He applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, firstly as early as 2009, but was rebuffed. Malkinson said he felt “vindicated” by Thursday’s apology but that “it is too little too late.”

