Armenian victims group asks International Criminal Court to investigate genocide claim
By MOLLY QUELL and MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights organization representing ethnic Armenians has submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court arguing that Azerbaijan is committing an ongoing genocide against them. Azerbaijan’s government didn’t immediately respond to the filing on Thursday. The neighboring countries have been at odds for decades over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Lawyers for the human rights group California-based Center for Truth and Justice say there is sufficient evidence to open a formal investigation into Azerbaijani leaders for genocide. The rights organization said it has submitted a dossier of evidence containing the testimony of more than 500 victims and witnesses. Now it’s up to the court’s chief prosecutor to decide whether to take up the case.