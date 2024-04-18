Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prosecutors say that a Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to assist an alleged plot by Russia’s military intelligence to assassinate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The office of Poland’s National Prosecutor said in a statement the man, identified only as Pawel K., was accused of being prepared to pass airport security information to Russian agents. He was arrested Wednesday. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison, the statement said Thursday. European Union member Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and Zelenskyy in fending off Russia’s aggression of more than two years.

