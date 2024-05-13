Several dogs rescued but one dies after house fire in Banning

Firefighters were able to rescue several dogs from a burning home in Banning Monday afternoon, but, one dog died at the scene.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Almond Way in Banning.

"Firefighters responded to a two-story single-family dwelling with heavy smoke and fire showing from the structure," CAL FIRE wrote about the fire on social media.

Several power lines were on the ground. It's unknown whether the lines were down because of the fire, or if the downed lines may have started the blaze.

The fire was a threat to multiple additional nearby homes, said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Justin Karp, but irefighters were able to keep it contained to just the one house.

Three people were displaced due to the fire, along with the dogs.

Firefighters have knocked down the fire by 6:00 PM. They remained on scene for a few more hours for clean up.

