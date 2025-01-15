Skip to Content
News

LA wildfire evacuees to impact Coachella Valley housing market

Cropped Pixabay
By
Published 10:27 AM

As the Los Angeles wildfires rage on, charring more than 40,000 acres and destroying 12,000 structures, News Channel 3 has followed several evacuees fleeing to the desert.

Now, some local realtors say they expect the housing market to change because of it, possibly raising the costs of homes as people from the region purchase property in the desert.

Tonight at 6, KESQ speaks with a local realtor on the trends she's seeing now among current listings.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content