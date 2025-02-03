Paving project shuts down lanes on major Rancho Mirage street

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) - A paving project will restrict traffic on a portion of Frank Sinatra Drive for the next four days, the Rancho Mirage Public Works Department announced today.

A contractor for the Coachella Valley Water District will be working on the inside lanes of the street between Monterey Avenue and Morningside Drive from Monday to Thursday, according to a department statement.

Eastbound and westbound drivers will be restricted to one lane each during that period, and traffic delays are anticipated, the department said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area or seek alternate routes.