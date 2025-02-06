Coachella Valley Giving kick-off event at Acrisure Arena

Thousand Palms, Cali. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Giving Day kick-off event is set to take place at Acrisure Arena on February 6th from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, with programming scheduled from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM.

News Channel 3 will livestream the big kick-off right here on KESQ.com

Last year, the Coachella Valley Giving Day campaign successfully raised $886,000, benefiting nearly 200 local non-profit organizations. This year, the organizers aim to surpass the $1 million mark, further supporting the community's charitable efforts.

The kick-off promises to be an inspiring start to the giving campaign, highlighting the importance of community support and philanthropy in the Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley Giving Day is a 24-hour giving movement dedicated to raising awareness of local nonprofits and increasing philanthropy in Coachella Valley.

March 4th is the official Coachella Valley Giving Day, but if you want to help build momentum, you can click here, find a cause and donate early.

This year’s inaugural event will be emceed by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans.