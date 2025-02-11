Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station warning parents about the dangers of E-Motorcycles

Electric bikes are gaining popularity across California as an environmentally friendly and efficient mode of transportation. However, e-bike laws can be confusing as regulations vary by class and local jurisdictions. This article provides an overview of California Electric Bike Laws so you can ride informally and legally. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has been in the education phase of e-bike enforcement. They will be transitioning to the enforcement of California Laws and local regulations relating to e-bikes soon.

California law prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from riding a Class 3 electric bike, which can reach speeds of up to 28 mph. Class 3 e-bikes are restricted to use by persons aged 16 and older. However, there are no age restrictions for riding Class 1 and 2 e-bikes in California, which have lower maximum speeds.

You do not need a driver’s license, permit, or vehicle registration to operate an electric bike in California. E-bikes are classified similarly to regular bicycles under California vehicle codes. No special endorsement or age limit is required. However, many of the same traffic laws apply.

You are required by law to wear an ANSI-approved bicycle helmet when riding an e-bike if you are under 18 years old. It’s highly recommended to always wear a helmet for safety.

California prohibits carrying passengers on electric bikes. E-bikes are designed and intended for one rider only.

A 1000-watt e-bike would not be street-legal in California. Electric bikes are limited to 750-watt motors under state law. Anything above 750 watts is considered a motorized vehicle and needs to be registered and insured. Surron, or similar E-motorcycles are not street legal in the State of California. Riders maybe issued citations and have their e-motorcycles impounded. This may impact a teen from receiving their driver’s license.

Surron E-motorcycle (or similar) are currently not street legal in California.

There are 3 classes of e-bikes:

· Class 1: The motor provides assistance only while the rider is pedaling, up to 20mph

· Class 2: These have a throttle for motor-assisted riding without pedaling, up to 20mph

· Class 3: The motor provides assistance only while pedaling, up to 28mph

· Pedals are required to be on the bike

If you have any questions, you can contact the Riverside County Sheriff Palm Desert Traffic team at 760-836-1600 or email Sgt. Don Olson @ djolson@riversidesheriff.org.