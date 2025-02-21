Skip to Content
News

“He saved me”: K9s for Warriors service dogs help Coachella Valley veterans with mental health struggles

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/30/2015
Honza Groh
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/30/2015
By
New
Published 10:18 AM

If you asked K9s for Warriors who saved their shelter dog, Bob, they'd tell you Will Garbe rescued him.

But if you asked Will, he'd say it was the other way around.

In 2022, Veterans Affairs data found that an average of 17 veterans committed suicide a day in the U.S.

It's a crisis Will is all too familiar with, and one he says his service dog helped him through.

Tonight at 6, News Channel 3 speaks with Will on how this program changed his life, and how K9s for Warriors pairs trained shelter dogs with struggling veterans.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content