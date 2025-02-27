Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and meth intercepted from vehicle at Calexico border entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KESQ) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry made a vehicle stop last week that led to the discovery of a total of 47 pounds of four different drugs.

The smuggling attempt happened on Tuesday, February 18. CBP officers wanted a closer inspection of a car driven by a 20-year-old male seeking entry to the United States from Mexico after noting what the officers call "anomalies."

A CBP K-9 team was brought in and alerted officers that there were drugs in the vehicle, leading officers to find 36 packages that tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine hidden in the floor of the car.

Area Port of Calexico Director Roque Caza said, “Smugglers are continuously devising intricate plans to avoid detection, yet our CBP officers have a remarkable ability for adjusting, predicting, and ultimately exposing even the most sophisticated strategies. I commend our officers for upholding a strong enforcement stance and effectively disrupting the smuggling of harmful narcotics.”